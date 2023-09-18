The Seahawks are back on track thanks to motivation from Wagner and some smart adjustments
The Seattle Seahawks responded impressively after being blown out at home by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner provided some motivation with a fiery speech at practice, and the coaching staff made some adjustments to give quarterback Geno Smith time to throw. It added up to a 37-31 overtime win at Detroit. The Seahawks were missing both starting offensive tackles but were able to protect Smith, who looked like the quarterback he was most of last season. Moving forward, the Seahawks need to find a way to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Glen Lake fire now 650 hectares in size, 8km from PeachlandIncreased Glen Lake Wildfire behaviour has prompted a further expansion of the Evacuation Alert to encompass most of the District of Peachland.
Traffic disruption for portion of 20th Street for road repairsMotorists traveling down 20th Street may need to take a detour for the next couple weeks, while the City of Vernon and its contractors perform road repairs.
Locked In: Kelowna Rockets set opening night rosterThe Kelowna Rockets announced today they have set their roster for their upcoming home opener this Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Portland Winterhawks.
Missing 38 year old woman: Kelowna RCMPOn September 13, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report of safety concerns stemming from comments made online by a female who was last seen September 12th when she packed up and left in her car with her cat.
Kelowna RCMP arrest man for second degree murder in relation to summer 2022 incidentOn September 15, 2023, members of West Kelowna RCMP arrested 27-year old Ka-Mikosit Favelle for second degree murder in relation to a fatal pedestrian and motor vehicle incident that took place on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna August 2022
Police investigating shooting at Vernon residential buildingThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after several shots were fired into a residential building in Vernon early Saturday morning.
Structure fire on Bastion Mountain contained by CSRD firefightersA structure fire approximately two kilometres up the Forest Service Road on Bastion Mountain has been contained by Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department members
PSD Mavrick locates missing personAn RCMP Police Dog Service team helped to locate a senior who had wandered away from a rural property in Spallumcheen on Saturday.
WKFR is looking for recruits: hosting information sessionWest Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is looking for people, who are passionate about helping others and protecting our community, to join their team of paid on-call firefighters.