The Seahawks are back on track thanks to motivation from Wagner and some smart adjustments

The Seattle Seahawks responded impressively after being blown out at home by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner provided some motivation with a fiery speech at practice, and the coaching staff made some adjustments to give quarterback Geno Smith time to throw. It added up to a 37-31 overtime win at Detroit. The Seahawks were missing both starting offensive tackles but were able to protect Smith, who looked like the quarterback he was most of last season. Moving forward, the Seahawks need to find a way to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.