Third Year in a Row: RCMP Conducts Traffic Blitz

For the third consecutive year, the West Kelowna RCMP in partnership with BC Highway Patrol, conducted a comprehensive traffic blitz along Highway 97 focusing on tire requirements while travelling on BC highways.

During a four-hour period from 8 a.m. to noon on October 10, 2023, officers inspected approximately 400 vehicles travelling along the connector, issuing several fines including:

• One commercial vehicle faced a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP);

• Four commercial vehicles were taken out of service due to alcohol and drug violations;

• Six commercial vehicles were cited for violations and turnarounds, which included inadequate tire treads and travelling without winter tires and chains.

In addition to the commercial vehicles, 16 personal vehicles were turned away for having insufficient tire tread or not using winter-approved tires or chains. During the blitz, officers also attended two local elementary school zones, resulting in five motor vehicle act tickets for speeding in a school zone, along with nine warnings including seat belt violations.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional RCMP on the number of fines and warnings, "This marks the third consecutive year and I am astonished how many individuals fail to adhere to these simple rules that are in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our roadways."

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31. Winter tires must display a mountain peak with a snowflake and/or the letters "M" and "S" (Mud and Snow). A legal winter tire (on a standard passenger vehicle or a four-wheel/all-wheel vehicle) must also have at least 3.5 mm of tread depth.

Please visit the BC Government’s Winter Driving link for more information.