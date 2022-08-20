Time for NFL's highly paid receivers to prove their worth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year.

Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions.

Hard work piling up lots of catches, yards and touchdowns and helping their teams win matters most.

Nobody knows that better than these receivers whose bank accounts now are bulging. Adams, who talked for years about being the NFL's highest-paid receiver, can't wait to show he deserves the record-setting $140 million deal Las Vegas gave him.

“For me, I attack it," Adams said. "I’m in the business of maximizing everything I do, so I’m definitely looking forward to, like I said, leaving my footprint, doing everything I can to hopefully allow this team to win a lot of games.”

Adams' production certainly shows he's worth the Raiders giving him a five-year deal. Adams has led the NFL with the most catches (432), yards receiving (5,310) and touchdown receptions (47) over the past four years.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the only other option to writing a very large check is drafting a player, which is certainly cheaper. The risk is what scouts and coaches saw on tape of a player in college doesn't always translate to the NFL.

“The guys that usually you can count on are the guys who have done it at this level, and that’s why you have to pay for it,” Shanahan said. “And you have to hope the character and what they’re made of and what really drives them will continue to get what they put on tape.”

That’s why the pay scale for NFL wide receivers skyrocketed this year with teams signing eight to contracts worth at least $72 million each and three of those reached $100...