Titans QB Will Levis dealing with sprained ankle, hopes to play against Seahawks
Rookie quarterback Will Levis hopes to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he recovers from a sprained left ankle similar to the injury that cost veteran Ryan Tannehill his job as the Tennessee Titans’ starter. Levis did not practice Wednesday. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will start if the rookie can’t play. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky said he’s feeling better each day and working to be in the best shape possible to play. It would be Tannehill's first start since Oct. 15 when he suffered a high right ankle sprain in a loss to Baltimore in London.
-
-
RCMP request help to locate Ryan Dean TomlinsonKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old male.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 deadThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
-
ICBC urges drivers to use caution over the holidays as crashes peak in DecemberDecember sees more crashes than any other month in B.C. Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s each year, on average, 457 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,772 crashes in B.C.*
-
$61k raised by inaugural Winter Wonderland in support of JoeAnna's HouseSmiles, laughter and good cheer were on full display this weekend at the inaugural Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House.
-
BC United Introduces Ron Hovanes as Candidate for Boundary-SimilkameenToday, BC United is thrilled to announce the candidacy of Ron Hovanes for Boundary-Similkameen in preparation for the upcoming provincial election, scheduled for October 2024.
-
West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard now connected to Rose Valley Water Treatment PlantToday, the City of West Kelowna has announced that the former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems are receiving clean, safe, and reliable drinking water from the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service.
-
$144 million to winning Thompson Okanagan lotto players in 2023It’s been an exciting year for lottery players in British Columbia with more than $859 million in total prizes paid out, including $144 million to players who redeemed winning tickets purchased in the Thompson Okanagan region.
-
keep drains FOG-free this holiday season: City of KelownaThis holiday season, residents are reminded to be kind to your home’s plumbing by disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) properly.