Toy Mountain (AM 1150)

Kelowna's 2nd Annual Toy Mountain!

'Tis the season for giving. Join us in helping families in need in our communities this holiday season.

On December 7th, 8th, and 9th, we'll be onsite at Orchard Park Shopping Centre accepting new unwrapped toys and cash donations, all in support of The Salvation Army's Christmas Hampers.

Join AM 1150 near the new Peach entrance at Orchard Park Shopping Centre, next to Santa, from 10am – 6pm. We'll be collecting a MOUNTAIN of toys for all ages, and gifts for teenagers.

Thanks to your donations to Toy Mountain we'll help put smiles on the faces of many families this holiday season.

Presented by Otter Co-Op - You're At Home Here