Traffic Disruption on Lakeshore Road - Monday

Beginning Monday, March 20 until Friday, April 14, a portion of Lakeshore Road, between Lanfranco Rd. and Richter St. will be closed to through traffic, while the Movala Development performs site servicing. The road will be closed for excavating, decommissioning, and installing deep utilities.

Businesses will remain open, and access provided for local traffic. A detour is planned for KLO Rd., Richter St., Lakeshore Rd. The sidewalk on the east side of Lakeshore will remain open throughout the closure.

Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction. Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated. All residents are encouraged to be aware of new and temporary signs that may be posted along their routes, plan their trips, and give themselves extra time. Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.