Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4.

The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on "Thursday Night Football."

The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t convincing enough, perhaps a win over the defending AFC champion Bengals would prove the Dolphins are legitimate contenders.

“There are still some doubters, but we don’t really pay attention too much,” Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said. “We just go out here and do what we got to do at the end of the day. Whether if it’s against a tough opponent or a not-so tough opponent, each week is a different challenge and each week is a different opportunity for us to grow.”

Tagovailoa is trying to play with an injured back on short rest. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be questionable in a typical week. Miami has a capable backup in Teddy Bridgewater if needed.

Tagovailoa’s uncertainty makes this one easier to predict.

BENGALS 26-20

Denver (plus 2 1/2) at Las Vegas

The Raiders are too talented to be stay winless after winning 10 games last season. Russell Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in Denver’s offense and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several head-scratching decisions. It’s an opportunity for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels to get his first win since Nov. 14, 2010, when he coached the Broncos.

BEST BET: RAIDERS 24-19

Arizona (plus 2) at Carolina

The Cardinals have struggled in the first half and need to start games the way they finish them. They’ve won nine straight road games in the regular season. Kyler Murray should outduel Baker Mayfield in the battle between former...