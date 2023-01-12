Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake.

When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career.

“Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the year for all different things, it’s cool,” Harris said. “But it’s cool for all of us though, to block out all the noise and go into this year and really play for each other and get the result that we wanted.”

There will be a number of key players for the Seahawks taking part in the first playoff game of their careers on Saturday when Seattle faces San Francisco in the NFC wild-card round.

Most of that list is filled with rookies at the end of their first season, such as offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross, cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III.

But there are only a few older veterans in that situation for Seattle. On offense, quarterback Geno Smith is on the top of that list.

And on defense, it’s Harris, who after breaking into the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2014 with the Raiders is finally getting to add a playoff appearance to his career resume.

“It was just something I’ve always wanted in my career. And it’s something I’ve never been able to get to because it’s not an individual thing, it’s a team thing,” Harris said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with another group of guys. We’ve been through some (stuff) this year. To keep through it and stick together and be where we are ... we just won two straight going into the playoffs. We’re about...