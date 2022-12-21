Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time

An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history.

For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day.

Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith (TD run in OT for Dallas vs. Minnesota), Rod Smith (TD catch to end regulation for Denver vs. Washington), and James Hasty (pick-6 in OT for Kansas City vs. Oakland) did it.

The most improbable one on Sunday might have been the win for Las Vegas. The Raiders nearly blew their record-setting fifth game after leading by 13 points before getting bailed out in a wild finish against New England.

Las Vegas tied the game with 32 seconds left and it appeared headed for overtime when the Patriots called a running play from their 45 with three seconds remaining.

But inexplicably, Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw it back across the field to quarterback Mac Jones.

Chandler Jones caught the lateral and returned it for the game-winning score.

According to Elias, it was just the third fumble recovery touchdown on the final play of regulation in AFL-NFL history, with the Raiders and Patriots also involved in the other two.

In 1978, Raiders tight end Dave Casper recovered a fumble in the end zone to beat the Chargers on a play memorialized as the “Holy Roller” game.

The Patriots did it in 1960...