Walker, Goodwin lead Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.

Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.

Seattle led 17-0 late in the first quarter, its largest lead after 15 minutes since a win over New Orleans in Week 13 of 2013. It was the Seahawks' largest road lead at the end of the first since 2000.

It was the third straight week the Chargers (4-3) fell behind by double digits in the first quarter. They rallied against Cleveland and Denver, but were unable to pull it off this time and had a three-game winning streak snapped. LA now trails Kansas City by one game in the AFC West.

Justin Herbert was 33 of 51 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, marking the second time in his career he has thrown at least 50 passes in consecutive games. Austin Ekeler had 127 scrimmage yards (96 receiving, 31 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns, giving him eight over the last three games.

Mike Williams added seven receptions for 86 yards and a TD.

Walker took over as Seattle's starting running back after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury two weeks ago. Five plays after Ryan Neal picked off Herbert, Walker went 12 yards off left guard to extend the Seahawks' lead to 14-0 with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The second-round pick broke the game open in the fourth quarter with a 74-yard sprint down the right sideline to make it 37-16.

It was the first...