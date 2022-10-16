Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 on Sunday.

The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta.

Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, took over as Seattle's feature back because of Rashaad Penny's season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards.

Geno Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards for Seattle. He also ran for 48 yards on six carries. Jason Myers kicked four field goals for the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals (2-4), who struggled all day to finish drives.

Matt Ammendola made a 23-yard field goal to cap Arizona's first drive of the game, the first time all season the Cardinals scored in the first quarter. But Arizona didn't score again in the first half, and Chris Banjo's fumble recovery in the end zone led to its lone touchdown.

The Cardinals were also hurting at running back. James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were ruled out. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week.

Rookie Cameron Thomas' third-down sack of Smith stalled the Seahawks' opening drive, leading to Myers' 39-yard field goal. Myers added a 27-yarder to give the Seahawks a 6-3 lead before a 34-yard field goal just before halftime.

Although helped by a pair of Arizona penalties, including a flag for roughing the passer, the Seahawks settled for Myers' 32-yarder to extend the lead to 12-3 in the third quarter.

On Arizona's next drive, Tariq Woolen recovered Murray's fumble on the Seattle 19. But the Seahawks couldn't capitalize, and...