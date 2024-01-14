Washington is hiring Arizona's Jedd Fisch to be head coach, replacing Kalen DeBoer, AP source says

Washington is hiring Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next coach of the Huskies on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Fisch was notifying his team and Washington was still preparing an official announcement. The person said Fisch had agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay an average of $7.75 million annually. Less than a week after playing for the national championship, the Huskies moved quickly to fill the vacancy created when DeBoer left for Alabama.