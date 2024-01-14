Washington is hiring Arizona's Jedd Fisch to be head coach, replacing Kalen DeBoer, AP source says
Washington is hiring Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next coach of the Huskies on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Fisch was notifying his team and Washington was still preparing an official announcement. The person said Fisch had agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay an average of $7.75 million annually. Less than a week after playing for the national championship, the Huskies moved quickly to fill the vacancy created when DeBoer left for Alabama.
-
-
-
10 BCHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting and Mid-term rankingsNHL Central Scouting released its Mid-Term Rankings today and 10 BCHL players are included on the list.
-
City of Penticton provides info on power outagePower to the roughly 5,000 customers impacted by a power outage Thursday (January 11, 2024) morning has been fully restored.
-
OC business students showcasing skills at international business competitionNine Okanagan College School of Business students are preparing to compete at the 2024 Inter-Collegiate Business Competition (I.C.B.C).
-
Police seeking owner of championship ringsOn September 29, 2023, Kelowna RCMP seized numerous items in relation to a Possession of Stolen Property investigation.
-
-
-