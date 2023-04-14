What's next for sale of NFL's Washington Commanders?
Dan Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. But there are steps to go through before new owners take over. The NFL's finance committee and three-quarters of owners must approve the sale. That could happen as soon as the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May. Then the group will be tasked with figuring out the team's next stadium and gets the chance to shape the football and business departments within the organization.
-
14 Impaired drivers caught this weekend in PentictonRCMP crackdown during Fest of Ale event.
-
Free compost to celebrate Earth WeekAvailable at the Glenmore Landfill.
-
Kelowna RCMP make two arrests in case involving stolen pickupBoth suspects have criminal histories.
-
Kelowna Cousins claim $5-Million Lotto 6/49 win on Easter weekendIt was an egg-stra special Easter weekend for cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen as they discovered they were $5-million dollars richer after matching all six numbers from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8, 2023.
-
Spring service change for the Kelowna Regional Transit SystemBC Transit and its regional partners* are announcing a seasonal service change in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, effective April 30, 2023.
-
City of Vernon thanks local volunteers during National Volunteer WeekIt’s impossible to imagine Vernon and the North Okanagan without our volunteer community. Each volunteer helps bring us together in so many ways.
-
RDOS fire departments hosting regional training eventFire departments from across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are joining other first responders and emergency personnel to conduct a mock, scenario-based training event on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
-
Pair of Rocket young guns named to team Canada's U-18 rosterHockey Canada announced the 22 players, including Rockets players Andrew Cristall and Caden Price, who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.
-
Bathroom fire during lunch hour evacuates Rutland Middle School fridayThe Central Okanagan Public School District sent a letter out explaining the situation.