Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.

A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders.

Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens (4-3) on a short week as the teams meet Thursday night in Tampa.

“I think there’s always hope, and then there’s reality,” Brady said. “I think you really focus on what the reality of the situation is, and that’s we haven’t played our best football. We have a lot of quality players and we’ve got to do a better job playing well. You’ve got to take it one week at a time. Every game’s different. ... We’ve just got to go find a way to get a win.”

The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.

BUCCANEERS, 23-21

Chicago (plus 9 1/2) at Dallas

Justin Fields played well in Chicago’s rout over New England. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys present a tougher challenge for the Bears.

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 26-13

San Francisco (minus 1 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers have won seven straight regular-season games against the Rams, who beat San Francisco in the NFC title game last season. The Rams are getting little respect as home underdogs coming off a bye.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 23-20

Tennessee (minus 2 1/2) at Houston

Whether it’s a banged-up Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis starting at quarterback for the Titans, expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the...