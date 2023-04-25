Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.