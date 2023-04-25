Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?
Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteDrug use in parks and playgrounds.
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernment subsidies for private companies.
Search warrant leads to drug seizure and arrests by Vernon policeOn Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 around 7 a.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3500-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.
Line painting underway on Vernon RoadsThe City of Vernon’s spring line painting program is underway.
LifeLabs Opens First Patient Service Centre in VernonLifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of medical diagnostic services and recognized as the most trusted brand in health diagnostic services by Canadians, is bringing care closer to home and expanding access to high-quality diagnostics tests for residents in Vernon, British Columbia.
City of Kelowna traffic advisory: Saturday closure to portion of Water StreetOn Saturday, April 29, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
City of Vernon observes National Day of MourningThe City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for April 24Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 24, 2023.
Vees Goalie DI Pasquo named BCHL 3rd star of the week: Josh and Bradley Nadeau honourable mentionAlberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis, Chilliwack Chiefs forward Michael La Starza and Penticton Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named the NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the Week.