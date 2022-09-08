Wilson disputes critical report, calls Seattle special

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson has started 84 games at Lumen Field in Seattle, including a half dozen playoff matchups. His return Monday night with the Denver Broncos marks his first game there as a visitor.

So, he knows he'll hear the full-throated din of the Seahawks’ famed “12th man” crowd while he's trying to listen to play calls from rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and relay them to his teammates.

What he's unsure of is whether he'll be treated with venom or veneration in his return to Seattle, where he played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times with two trips to the Super Bowl and the franchise's only championship parade.

“I know they'll be rowdy. I know they'll be excited. I know it's ‘Monday Night Football’. So, it'll be a special environment,” Wilson said Thursday. “Listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day, and I know nothing less. So, hopefully it'll be positive. But at the end of the day we've got a game to play.”

One thing's for sure, Wilson said: No matter how he's viewed at his homecoming, “I’ll forever have love in my heart for Seattle.”

Wilson had a record of 104-53-1 for the Seahawks, but his relationship with coach Pete Carroll soured in recent years and he was traded to Denver last March for a package of draft picks and players, including QB Drew Lock, who lost a training camp competition with Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith.

Wilson has made a point of saying nothing but positive things about his time in Seattle, but an ESPN story this week detailed the drama that led to the blockbuster trade, including juicy tidbits suggesting some in Seattle's camp felt Wilson was a declining player and was more concerned with personal accolades than winning games.

“I don't worry about all this stuff,”...