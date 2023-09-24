With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks

Frank Reich has coached long enough to know his rebuilding and injury-depleted Carolina Panthers had a narrow margin for error while playing at Seattle. Carolina committed 13 penalties, had no running game and couldn't get stops in the second half of a 37-27 loss. The Panthers dropped to 0-3. Reich says his team hasn't “been outmanned in any game." But the Panthers have still beaten themselves. Carolina was missing No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young because of an ankle injury. Veteran Andy Dalton started for him, threw for 361 yards and kept Carolina in the game. But the Panthers' offensive line had eight false starts.