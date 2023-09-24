With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks
Frank Reich has coached long enough to know his rebuilding and injury-depleted Carolina Panthers had a narrow margin for error while playing at Seattle. Carolina committed 13 penalties, had no running game and couldn't get stops in the second half of a 37-27 loss. The Panthers dropped to 0-3. Reich says his team hasn't “been outmanned in any game." But the Panthers have still beaten themselves. Carolina was missing No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young because of an ankle injury. Veteran Andy Dalton started for him, threw for 361 yards and kept Carolina in the game. But the Panthers' offensive line had eight false starts.
Glen Lake Wildfire Operational UpdateNo new orders or alerts are expected today as a result of the Glen Lake Wildfire burning near Peachland.
Penticton Vees Game Recap: Vees (6) at Merritt (0)The Penticton Vees picked up their first win of the new season on Saturday, blanking the Merritt Centennials 6-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Hughes Scores OT Winner As Warriors Knock Off Smoke Eaters In TrailWest Kelowna (2-0-0-0) returns home for a pair of games at Royal LePage Place next weekend as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (1-1-0-0) on Friday.
Women's soccer sets team wins record on Graduating Seniors NightThe Heat closed out Homecoming weekend with a big 5-1 victory over the Lethbridge Pronghorns, powered by another Stefanie Young hat-trick.
Attempted child luringA 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that on September 20th, while walking to Giants Head Elementary, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue.
City reminding residents that feeding wildlife is prohibited in VernonThese regulations were developed to reduce unintended negative consequences to wildlife, reduce damage to private property by animals, and reduce the potential for human-wildlife conflict.
Intersection Improvements at Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac WayMotorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time.