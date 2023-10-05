Yet again, the Seahawks are relying on youth, and it seems to be working

Pete Carroll loves young players just starting out in the NFL. More than a decade ago, the foundation of what became Seattle’s Super Bowl champion was built around players at the beginning of their careers. Starting last season, Carroll and the Seahawks recommitted to youth. Seattle has 22 players on its 53-man roster in their first or second seasons, and many are making a big impact. The latest youngster to flash was rookie Devon Witherspoon. He was named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance last week against the Giants. The Seahawks are 3-1 and have a bye this week.