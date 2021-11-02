38 years ago today the first minivan first rolled off the line
November 2nd, 1983 was a historic day for Chrysler and Windsor. The first minivan rolled off the line in Windsor and brought a whole new segment to the auto industry. The 1984 Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan models were a huge hit for the company. The highest selling year for minivans was in 2000, when 1.4 million units were sold.
