75 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no new deaths.
Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 34 cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, 21 cases are community acquired, one case is outbreak related, one case is travel related and 18 cases remain under investigation.
The health unit says there are now 421 active cases in the community.
There have been 5,285 variants of concern cases in the region.
There are nine workplace outbreaks, nine school outbreaks, 10 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.
14 confirmed cases are in the hospital.
The region has now recorded 21,503 cases since the pandemic began with 20,611 listed as resolved.
Locally, a total of 666,035 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to area residents.
To date, 86.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
83.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.
