8 year old boy stirs emotion with his words about the London attack

boy8

Kayla-Marie Tracy, Reporter from CP24 at a vigil in Richmond Hill for the family rundown and killed in London, interviews 8 year Elias who’s words make her cry with his thoughts on the attack of the Afzaal family killed in an anti-Muslim attack in London on the weekend.

 