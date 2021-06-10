8 year old boy stirs emotion with his words about the London attack

Kayla-Marie Tracy, Reporter from CP24 at a vigil in Richmond Hill for the family rundown and killed in London, interviews 8 year Elias who’s words make her cry with his thoughts on the attack of the Afzaal family killed in an anti-Muslim attack in London on the weekend.

This is Elias. He’s 8 years old. I interviewed him at the Richmond Hill vigil for the Afzaal family.



Listen to his words.



While we mourn the death of 4 people murdered because of anti-Muslim hate, I hope our future is as bright, compassionate and loving as Elias. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/B5BcsKk1Ck — Kayla-Marie Tracy (@kaylamarieTO) June 9, 2021