A Donnybrook breaks out at a church over masks!
Just a regular Sunday service at church until the priest tells one parishioner to put on his mask, then a pier 6 brawl breaks out in the middle of mass!
Father declined to forgive those who trespassed against him pic.twitter.com/Bj55SpHU8v— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) October 25, 2021
Face To Face campaign raises over $100,000 for HospiceThe 19th annual Face To Face campaign has raised over $100,000 in support of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.
Kingsville council sends social media guidelines to incoming councilThe social media guidelines will come before the new Kingsville council shortly after it begins its term in 2022
Five local pizzerias taking part in Pizza for Polio campaignEvent co-ordinator Mary Lou Amlin says the pizzerias are donating a portion of their proceeds from sales on Tuesday to Rotary International's Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Anchor Danly holding Halloween style job fairThe manufacturer on Ouellette Avenue is holding a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday October 26 from 10am until 6pm
Possible COVID-19 exposure point in WindsorThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced a possible public COVID-19 exposure point in Windsor.
Windsor-Essex records 30 new COVID-19 casesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
COVID-19 outbreaks at the Vollmer Complex and Oakwood Bible ChapelThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced two more COVID-19 community outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
Tecumseh wants to continue using telephone and mail in voting for upcoming electionInternet and telephone voting has been the method used for the past two elections in 2014 and 2018
Hockey for Hospice returning after a year awayThis will be the 25th anniversary for the event that raises money to support Hospice of Windsor and Essex County