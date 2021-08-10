A great explanation on the Delta variant & why to get vaccinated
Dr.Catherine O’Neal from Louisiana State University in the U.S. gives a great explanation of the Covid 19 Delta variant and why people should get vaccinated. Check it out and let Mike & Lisa know what you think.
Dr. Catherine O’Neal from LSU breaks down the Delta variant — and why everyone should get vaccinated.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 7, 2021
Take a measly three minutes and check it out. Then pass it on if you feel it…pic.twitter.com/q4B6aQGYHB
