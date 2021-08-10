iHeartRadio

A great explanation on the Delta variant & why to get vaccinated

Dr.Catherine O’Neal from Louisiana State University in the U.S. gives a great explanation of the Covid 19 Delta variant and why people should get vaccinated. Check it out and let Mike & Lisa know what you think.

 

 

