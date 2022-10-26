A great song about a typical day on the 401
We all have been on the 401 and dealt with the frustrations of construction, bad drivers, bad weather and more. This is a song put together by Kevin Westpahl. Many people are saying that he sound like a certain politician in Ontario. What do you think?
Immigrants make up over 23 per cent of the population in the Windsor areaThe Windsor area is just one of ten communities with a higher proportion of immigrants compared to all of Canada.
Kingsville residents wins $250,000Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play, the top prize is $250,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.
Married couple from Windsor wins $75,000 from OLGInstant Cash Word is available for $3 and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.54.
South Windsor's Iconic Yorktown sign lit up!A rare sight in South Windsor late Wednesday afternoon. The iconic Yorktown sign in the Yorktown Plaza lit up!
Windsor Police identify suspects in gym theftsThanks to the assistance from the community, investigators have identified 40-year-old Allana Lebars and 48-year-old Craig Allan, both from London, as the suspects involved in a recent rash of thefts from gym locker rooms
Charges laid in alleged 'loan sharking' case inside Caesars WindsorA Windsor man is facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged loan sharking case taking place inside Caesars Windsor.
Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. WhitmerJoe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing "material support'' for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen
Two men arrested in connection to a string of break-insThe Windsor Police Service's Target Base Unit, from August to October, investigated several night time break-ins at businesses throughout Windsor and arrested and charged a pair of locals on Sunday
New Catholic Central High School expected to open in JanuaryThe new high school on McDougall Street is set to open on January 9