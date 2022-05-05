A house divided over the Leafs - Lightning Series
Trouble in Florida! A family is divided over the NHL Playoffs! So much, that a Maple Leaf fan moved his son's bedroom to the front lawn because he roots for the Tampa Bay Lighting!
#HOCKEY FAMILY FEUD— Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) May 4, 2022
Logan Saul is a diehard @TBLightning fan.
His parents are passionate @MapleLeafs fans from Toronto. As a prank during the 1st round of #StanleyCup Playoff, they moved their son's bedroom to the front lawn. https://t.co/lK8chORSmj pic.twitter.com/685UoyIpS6
