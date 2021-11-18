A Karen goes all Karen at a McDonald's in Ontario
A woman in the drive thru line at a McDonald's in the GTA was not happy with workers and the long lines to get her Big Mac and she lost it and things got heated! A full out donnybrook!
Never a dull moment at the Allen and Sheppard McDonald's drive-thru - 📹 jonell.laurent #Toronto #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/Ehw4edzilN— blogTO (@blogTO) November 16, 2021
-
Two injured after a collision involving farm equipment in KingsvilleProvincial police are sending out a reminder to drivers to be aware of farm equipment on the roadways of Essex County following a collision this week in Kingsville.
-
WECHU declares COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. ClairThe health unit says two staff members have tested positive and a Variant of Concern has not been detected
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tecumseh grade schoolAccording to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at D.M. Eagle Public School
-
One more death, 66 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-EssexThe health unit says there are now 326 active cases in the community, with 78 being variants of concern cases
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 18, 2021A few showers expected on Thursday with a chance of flurries
-
Health unit urging public to stay diligent over the holidaysCEO Nicole Dupuis says, if you're hosting an event, it's not unreasonable to ask those attending to be vaccinated
-
Charge laid following crash on Naylor Side Rd. in LakeshoreA 44-year-old from Essex has been charged with fail to yield from driveway
-
Police seize cannabis plants and cannabis budThe Community Street Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation
-
Tecumseh approves 2.95% tax hike for 2022The 2022 increase amounts to roughly $76 on a home valued at $250,000