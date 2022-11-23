A large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fire that destroyed everything in their home earlier this week.

James Barnes and Tanya Vantomme of Dresden say they’re thankful no one was home on Croton Line at the time things went up in flames, noting they and their 11 children were staying with family in Blenheim after electrical issues prompted them to leave last week.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family.