iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

A new book about bats from Science Guy Dan Riskin

9781771647854

Are you looking for a great gift for a child in your life? Dan Riskin, CTV News Science and Tech Specialist, has released a new book called 'Fiona the Fruit Bat' for kids aged 3 - 7. A sweet, fun, and informative picture book about bat echolocation for kids 3-7. Written by a scientist who works with bats in his everyday life.

Dan is heard with Mike & Lisa every Monday at 6:37am and 8:37am talking about the amazing ways science influences our lives. 

Dan talked to Mike & Lisa about his new book. 

Check out his new book and order one today! 

12