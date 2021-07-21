iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
21°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

A new novel that features the Windsor - Detroit area

312ngjvvCJS._SX331_BO1,204,203,200_

Local author Phil Warner is a first time novelist that has released a book called 'Undone'. It takes place in the Windsor - Detroit region and has many mentions of places that will be familiar. You can find the book on Amazon.

12