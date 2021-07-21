A new novel that features the Windsor - Detroit area
Local author Phil Warner is a first time novelist that has released a book called 'Undone'. It takes place in the Windsor - Detroit region and has many mentions of places that will be familiar. You can find the book on Amazon.
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land border with Canada until Aug. 21Border restrictions that have been in place since March, 2020
Art by the River Returns to Fort Malden National Historic SiteThe two day event will be held on August 28 & 29
UWindsor Launches 'Knock Out COVID' Campaign Urging Students to Get VaccinatedUWindsor researcher Dr. Lisa Porter says local numbers show the younger population is lagging behind when it comes to getting the vaccine
Province Giving Boost to Local Students Training to be Personal Support WorkersEligible students can receive over $13,000 to cover tuition, books and fees related to their clinical placement
Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-EssexThe region has now recorded 16,851 cases since the pandemic began with 16,400 listed as resolved
St Clair College Resuming In-Person LearningMany of the safety protocols will remain in place when in-person classes resume, including mandatory masks indoors
'Play Amherstburg taking place this weekend!'Play Amherstburg' will convert a portion of Richmond street on July 25 and August 29. Being presented by the River Bookshop and the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team.
Bucks win NBA title, their first in half-centuryGiannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as the Bucks beat the Suns, 105-98 to win the series 4-2
Former Essex Councillor Puzzled by Town's CAO TurnoverBill Caixeiro is worried the town may be getting a bad reputation when it comes to recruiting new talent