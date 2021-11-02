A screw found in Halloween candy in Windsor
It's always a good idea to check your kids Halloween candy. One Windsor resident posted on Facebook on Halloween night, pictures of a screw embedded in a piece of candy.
Hiatus House marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month with tree lightingThe campaign calls for the community to turn the city purple in an effort to raise awareness on woman abuse
Public board identifies positive COVID-19 cases at two high schoolsThe latest cases were discovered Monday in students at Kennedy and Massey secondary schools
Windsor police investigating a stabbing on Drouillard RoadThe Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a stabbing on Drouillard Road.
Bell apologizes after switching some customer smartphones back an hourBell has apologized after it incorrectly made a time change on some customer smartphones.
WECHU adjusting local COVID-19 websiteCEO Nicole Dupuis says changes will be made to the health unit's local data COVID-19 page
More COVID-19 cases listed at area public schoolsThe Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting cases at two high schools and two elementary schools
COVID-19 cases reported at two local French Catholic schoolsCOVID-19 cases reported at Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School and Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School
Two Lakeshore men recognized for braveryTwo residents of Lakeshore have been recognized for bravery by Essex County Ontario Provincial Police.