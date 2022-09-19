A spider becomes part of the Queen's funeral
A spider becomes part of the Queen's funeral. During the ceremony TV viewers spotted the spider crawl from the wreath on to an envelope containing a letter from King Charles to his Mother.
The most famous spider in the world right now. #queensfuneral #QueenElizabethIIMemorial pic.twitter.com/h0pj8a3XNN— RK_CR7 (@Petta_RKCR7) September 19, 2022
Damage estimated at $700,000 after fire in east WindsorCrews were called out to the townhouse complex fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Amherstburg native attended Queen's FuneralOfficials estimate up to a million people lined the streets of London on Monday to say their final goodbyes to the Queen.
Windsor Police seeking two suspects following robbery on Goyeau StreetOn September 14, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Goyeau Street, an adult male victim was at nearby store and was walking to his car when he was attacked by two suspects
WRH making changes to treat mental health patientsSome policies and procedures have been changed at Windsor Regional Hospital in the aftermath of a 2018 police-involved shooting that claimed the life of a city man.
Strike action could be taken by inside City of Windsor workersCUPE Local 543 president David Petten says members have voted in favour of a strike if their concerns around a range of issues aren't dealt with, including work-life balance, retention and recruitment, and pay equity in terms of compensation and benefits
Driver injured after three vehicle collisionOne driver has been injured with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a three vehicle collision on on Huron Church Road at the E.C. Row Expressway Monday morning
Tim Hortons launches Smile Cookie WeekThe week-long campaign supports local charities and launched throughout the country on Monday
Windsor remembers Queen Elizabeth IIOn Monday morning, a small group of people watched the Queen's funeral in the rain outside of city hall on a large screen, and tonight the city is co-hosting a public memorial service with All Saints Anglican Church beginning at 6 p.m.
OFM investigating east Windsor fireAccording to Windsor fire, six people have been displaced