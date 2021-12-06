A Very Robert Christmas will warm the cockles of your heart!
Mike & Lisa have been playing songs from 'A Very Robert Christmas', a set of Christmas classics put together in a unique style by Amherstburg resident Robert McCormick.
Visit Robert's Bandcamp page to enjoy the sounds of the season!
St. Joseph elementary school reopens after COVID-19 outbreakThe school was shutdown in late November after a COVID-19 outbreak
Lasalle's Luke Willson tries his hand at doing the weather!Former NFL player and Lasalle's own Luke Willson joined a Fox TV station in Seattle and had a chance to do the weather and traffic! Does Luke have a future on TV?
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 6, 2021A cloudy Monday is a tap with a chance of rain showers changing to flurries
Lions earn first win on final play against VikingsJared Goff passed for 296 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the victory
11 more classes dismissed due to COVID-19The health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and parents are advised to monitor their kids for symptoms each morning
Leamington mayor applauding province's commitment to continue widening Highway 3Hilda MacDonald says she didn't want to get excited until the official green light was given
OPP officer cleared of any wrongdoing following arrest where man suffered concussionThe SIU has concluded its investigation and has found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence
Lakeshore seeking feedback on future of St. Clair Shores ParkA consultant has provided a preliminary design for the park to act as a starting point for the community engagement process
WECHU issues additional COVID-19 measuresWith cases of COVID-19 climbing steadily in the past month, local health officials say they are once again putting in place restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.