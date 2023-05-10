iHeartRadio

AM800's Host Mike Kakuk on CTV News Channel's 'The Debate'

CTV's News Channel 'The Debate' airs weekdays 6pm - 7pm hosted by Mike Le Couteur with guests debating the big stories of the day. Mike Kakuk from The Morning Drive was a guest on a recent show.

- Canada pushing back against China
- Amusement parks chaperone policies
- Mile-high drama over reclining your airplane seat 

Click here to watch the episode. 

 

