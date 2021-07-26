Amazing photos from Saturday nights storms
Strong storms moved through Windsor - Essex on Saturday night. Listeners Jack & Lisa Karasarkissian posted these amazing photos of the storm from the weekend. These photos were taken in South Windsor near Silver City.
-
Health Unit Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexThe update also includes new cases from Saturday and Sunday
-
Mac Neil Captures Canada's First Gold Medal at Tokyo OlympicsMargaret Mac Neil finished first in women's 100-metre butterfly to capture Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Canada's Jessica Klimkait Wins Bronze in Under-57 kg Judo EventJessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont. defeated Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia by waza-ari in a bronze medal match at the Olympic Summer Games.
-
One Person in the Hospital After an Early Morning ATV Crash in HarrowProvincial police are investigating after one person was rushed to the hospital following an ATV crash around 3 a.m. Monday in Harrow.
-
Survey Finds Pandemic Changed How Canadians Think About Long-Term CareA survey from the Angus Reid Institute found more than 80 per cent of respondents said their views of long-term care have changed since COVID-19 hit.
-
Essex Residents Raise $2K to Cover Suspended Wages for CouncillorEssex Councillor Sherry Bondy plans to donate money raised in a Go Fund Me campaign to a local charity.
-
Cause of an Early Morning Fire in Windsor is Under InvestigationWindsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to an apartment building fire in the 200-block of Lauzon Road around 2 a.m.
-
City Run Homeless Shelter and Service Hub goes before CouncilA permanent hub to help shelter and house those experiencing homelessness in Windsor, Ont. is up for discussion at city council Monday
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 26, 2021Sunny today with a high of 31 C but with the humidity feeling like 35 C.