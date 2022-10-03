iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Amazing video of a Cicada coming out of its shell

Capture

This is something most people have never seen. A cicada coming out of it's shell. 

This time lapse video was posted by Mark Borden on the 'I grew up in the 80's & 90's' Facebook page

 

 

12