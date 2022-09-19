iHeartRadio

Amherstburg native live in England for the Queen's funeral

Amherstburg native Katrina Harvey is in England for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. She will be checking in with Mike & Lisa. She is lined up this morning across from Hyde Park awaiting for the Queen's procession to drive by after the funeral service.

 

