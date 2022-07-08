An amazing rescue on an Ontario Highway this week
In 'the nick of time' is how an amazing rescue was described when 5 men jumped into action to save a man from a burning car on an Ontario Highway earlier this week.
A 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22 pic.twitter.com/bwE43tMhn1— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022
