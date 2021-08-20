iHeartRadio

Anti Vaccination fliers being hung in Remington Park

A Remington Park resident has posted photos of these anti vaccination fliers being hung around the Remington Park area. Have you seen fliers like this around your area?

https://i.redd.it/51kpt8kk0bi71.jpg

https://i.redd.it/uxiwouzoi6i71.jpg

