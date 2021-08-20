Anti Vaccination fliers being hung in Remington Park
A Remington Park resident has posted photos of these anti vaccination fliers being hung around the Remington Park area. Have you seen fliers like this around your area?
https://i.redd.it/51kpt8kk0bi71.jpg
The AM800 Forecast for Friday August 20, 2021Sunny and hot on Friday
Police Seize Crossbow in Chatham-Kent Drug BustFour people have been charged after police executed a search warrant in Dresden Wednesday night
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Refuses COVID-19 VaccineRick Nicholls booted from Progressive Conservatives
Windsor Assembly Plant Wins Energy AwardThe award comes for a project which saw a significant reduction in energy used in the plant's paint shop
Diversity Committee Requests More ConsultationMayor Drew Dilkens hopes that as part of further consultation, they'll go to every diverse community they can think of
Free Ambassador Bridge Tolls ExtendedThe bridge company says millions of dollars in revenue has been given up since the program launched in May 2020
UWindsor Encouraging Black Alumni to Take Part in Roundtable on RacismA spokesperson says many alums have not stayed in contact and the university wants to know why
51 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexThere are currently 324 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, 106 have been identified as a variant of concern
Roughly 20 Local COVID-19 Cases Linked to Wedding ClusterDr. Ahmed says the increasing cases highlight just how dangerous the virus is.