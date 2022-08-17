Are you an overthinker? Take this quiz and find out.
Overthinking can lead to you feeling tired both mentally and physically. Are you an overthinker? Here is the quiz that Mike & Lisa talked about.
Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to applyOntario is extending the deadline for child-care operators to apply for the $10-a-day program, from September 1 to November 1, and standardizing the process in an attempt to get more providers to sign up
Three beaches listed as unsafe for swimmingAccording to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach are closed due to high levels of E.coli.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chainThe company says the relaunched Zellers will offer "a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand."
Fatal crash in Chatham-KentA 55-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 17, 2022Windsor-Essex can expect a sunny morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon
GM recalls large SUV's over third row seatbelt issueThe issue covers over 484-thousand Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe models, the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon from the 2021 and 2022 model years
Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinals at world junior hockey championshipThe Swiss clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria on Monday, marking their lone win of the tournament so far
A call for more mental health supports in wake of police shootingA man who was shot by police after threatening people with a machete in downtown Windsor has left the community wondering why more mental health initiatives aren't in place.
Government of Canada supporting Black entrepreneurs in Hamilton and WindsorThe Government of Canada will help support projects that provide Black entrepreneurs with support and contribute to building a strong, inclusive and equitable future for all Canadians.