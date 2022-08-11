Are you looking to adopt or foster a dog?
Does your home need a golden retriever? Rescue group Golden Rescue is in need of adopters and fosters for some beautiful golden's that are looking for a forever home. Click here to find out more about adopting and fostering.
There is a big need because of an upcoming ban in Canada, banning rescue groups from importing dogs from more than 100 other countries beginning in September.
Grass cutting begins on E.C. Row Expressway this weekendWork begins on Sunday, August 14th from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
University of Windsor to launch program for less fortunate youthThe program was made possible with a $20,000 grant provided by IG Wealth Management and allows free access to the Toldo Lancer Centre.
Cineplex posts strongest quarterly results since COVID-19 pandemic beganThe movie theatre company says net income amounted to $1.3 million or two cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $103.7 million or $1.64 per share a year earlier
Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in DecemberThe price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers
Travelers are starting to get a break from higher airfaresThe government said Wednesday that the average airfare dropped nearly 8% in July compared with June, to $311
Ontario health minister won't rule out privatization as option to help ER crisisWhen asked if the government is considering privatization, Sylvia Jones says "all options are on the table."
Oilers mourn death of 'dear friend' Ben Stelter after battle with brain cancerThe Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 11, 2022A mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 26 C.
In Honour of the Ones We Love makes a generous donationOn Wednesday, the organization donated $75,000 to aid those suffering from cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.