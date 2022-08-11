iHeartRadio

Are you looking to adopt or foster a dog?

4183-Rocco-pic-1-scaled

Does your home need a golden retriever? Rescue group Golden Rescue is in need of adopters and fosters for some beautiful golden's that are looking for a forever home. Click here to find out more about adopting and fostering.

There is a big need because of an upcoming ban in Canada, banning rescue groups from importing dogs from more than 100 other countries beginning in September. 

 

 

 

 

