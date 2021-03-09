iHeartRadio
For You
My Stations
Live Radio
Podcasts
Artist Radio
News
Features
Events
Videos
Contests
Sign Up
Sign up for Breaking News Alerts and the AM800 Daily Newsletter
Subscribe
×
Logo
News Alert Subscription
*
*
*
Select the newsletters you would like to subscribe to
AM800 Breaking News Alerts
Sign up for AM800's Breaking News alerts and stay in-the-know! Receive alerts for local news, traffic, weather, sports and other breaking events.
AM800 Daily
Receive a daily recap on the local news in Windsor-Essex and other major stories.
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1
-
519-258-6222
-
contact@am800cklw.com
-
:
contact@am800cklw.com
iHeartRadio
Logo AM 800
16°
C
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
10800
Sms*
User Login
Edit profile
Log out
Shows
News
Audio
Contests
NEWSLETTERS
News Poll
Events