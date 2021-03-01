Morning Drive - Health Unit Update

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health, joins Mike and Lisa to talk about COVID-19 vaccines for 80+ residents in Windsor-Essex starting today and shares his thoughts on frustrated Canadians thinking about breaking the public health rules The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.