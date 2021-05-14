Morning Drive - Health Unit Update

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health, joins Lisa and Leah to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the extension of the stay-at-home order The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.