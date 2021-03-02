iHeartRadio

Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update

    Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update


    David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, joins Mike and Lisa to talk about the COVID-19 vaccinations currently underway in our region The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.

