Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, joins Mike and Lisa to talk about the medical officers from Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa calling for a provincewide stay-at-home order, vaccines, and more The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.