Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update

Karen Riddell, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer for Windsor Regional Hospital, joins Mike and Leah to talk about NACI's advice on vaccines, vaccine eligibility, and more The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.