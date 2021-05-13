iHeartRadio

Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update

    Karen Riddell, Chief Nursing Executive at Windsor Regional Hospital, joins Lisa and Leah to talk about potentially mixing the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.

