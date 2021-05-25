Morning Drive - Windsor Regional Hospital Update

David Musyj, President and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital, joins Mike and Lisa to talk about COVID-19 patients from Manitoba coming to Windsor Regional Hospital, as well as an update on our vaccination efforts The viewpoints expressed in this podcast represent the opinions of the host and participants as of the date of publication and are not intended to be a substitute for medical advice and best practices by leading medical authorities as the information surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving.