iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
23°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott talks about Second Doses of Astrazeneca being available

  • image.jpg?t=1622039698&size=Large

    Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott talks about Second Doses of Astrazeneca being available


    Following last week’s announcement that Ontario is proceeding with second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning with those who received their first dose between March 10 and March 19, 2021, the list of pharmacies online has now been updated to include those locations offering second doses of the vaccine: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. These locations include pharmacies in Windsor.

News