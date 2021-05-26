Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott talks about Second Doses of Astrazeneca being available

Following last week’s announcement that Ontario is proceeding with second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning with those who received their first dose between March 10 and March 19, 2021, the list of pharmacies online has now been updated to include those locations offering second doses of the vaccine: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. These locations include pharmacies in Windsor.