Student trustee to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board had a motion supported and passed unanimously last night

    Student trustee to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board had a motion supported and passed unanimously last night


    Jada Mallot - student trustee to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (first to be elected to serve consecutive terms) had a motion supported and passed unanimously last night.  She requested that the WECDSB provide fem hygiene products at no cost to the student. Interview - Jada Mallot - Elected student trustee for the WECDSB

