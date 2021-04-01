Student trustee to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board had a motion supported and passed unanimously last night
Jada Mallot - student trustee to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (first to be elected to serve consecutive terms) had a motion supported and passed unanimously last night. She requested that the WECDSB provide fem hygiene products at no cost to the student. Interview - Jada Mallot - Elected student trustee for the WECDSB